Lawrence A. “Larry” Dreiling

Obituary

Lawrence A. “Larry” Dreiling, 65, Catharine, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home.

He was born Sept. 17, 1955. in Hays to Lawrence J. “Larry” and Norma Jean (Urban) Dreiling. In 1973, He was a 1973 graduate of Hays High School.

He married Glady J. Dorzweiler on Nov. 11, 1977, in Catharine, and they celebrated 20 years of marriage before she preceded him in death Oct. 24, 1997. He later married Anita (Kinderknecht) Fisher on Dec. 26, 2003, and they celebrated 17 years of marriage. He was an oilfield pumper, owning and operating Larry Dreiling Pumping, and he invented and designed gauge sticks for oilfield tanks.

He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, St. Catherine Third Degree Knights of Columbus Council No. 11687, where he was Past Grand Knight, and the Bishop Cunningham Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, where he was Past Faithful Navigator.

He was an entrepreneur, a jack-of-all-trades, enjoyed woodworking, and he would easily manage multiple projects simultaneously. He was welcoming, caring, and possessed a wonderful smile, knew people wherever he traveled, had an exceptional memory, and enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Catharine; his father and mother-in-law, Leo and Viola Dorzweiler, Catharine; two sons, Matt Dreiling and wife, Renee and Adam Fisher and wife. Erica, all of Hays; five daughters, Joannie Kollman and husband, Andy, Catharine, Shannon Dreiling and significant other. Andrew Burkhart, Hays, Angie Dorzweiler and husband, Steve, Salina, Laura Waldschmidt and husband, Chris, Overland Park, and Paula Mattison and husband, Brady, Shawnee; two brothers, Alex J. Dreiling and wife, Shari and John J. Dreiling and wife, Bonnie ,all of Hays; two sisters, Linda Pfannenstiel and husband, A.J., Hays, and Janie Dorzweiler, Catharine; 14 grandchildren, Kenneth Waldschmidt, Bryan Waldschmidt, Gracyn Dorzweiler, Leo Dorzweiler, Kenny Fisher, Joey Fisher, Coraline Mattison, Ethan Dreiling, Allison Dreiling, Madison Adams, Hayden Adams, Kaylee Kollman, Gladyn Kollman, and Zendai’ah Yarbrough; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol Schryer and husband, Mark, Ellis, Dan Kinderknecht and wife ,Vicky , Chandler, Ariz., Floyd Kinderknecht and wife, Loretta, Ellis, Brian Kinderknecht and wife, Silvia, Bracketville, Texas Dan Dorzweiler and wife, Tammy, Hays, and Charlie Dorzweiler and wife, RoxieCatharine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Richard Kinderknecht; his mother-in-law, Anna Rita Weber; two brothers-in-law, Harold Dorzweiler and Leo Steven Dorzweiler; and a sister-in-law, Babs Kinderknecht.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Catherine Catholic Church; burial in St. Catherine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 and from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a vigil service will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a combined Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus rosary, all on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of HaysMed, St. Catherine Cemetery Fund, or Harold Dorzweiler Cancer Fund, in care of the funeral home.

Published on April 07, 2021