Richard A. "Dick" Woodall

Obituary

Richard A. "Dick" Woodall, 95, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital Long Term Care.

He was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Hutchinson to Lester V. Woodall and Maureen (Concannon) Woodall. He was a 1943 graduate of Hutchinson High School, graduated from Pittsburg State College in 1951. He later earned a master’s degree in counseling from Fort Hays University.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. He married Helen Franklin on July 20, 1947, in Hutchinson. He had a second career in Financial Planning and Life Insurance with Waddell and Reed, Edward D. Jones and Principal Financial Group.

Survivors include a son, Joel Woodall, Salina; two daughters, Kathy Dietz. WaKeeney and Marcia Lance, Olathe; four sisters, Barbara Spicer Silver Spring, Md., Janet Heitmann, Hutchinson, Karen Foyle, Richardson, Texas, and Linda Ging, Santa Fe, N.M; a special companion, Frances Michaelis, WaKeeney; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at WaKeeney United Methodist Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the funeral; burial in Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery, WaKeeney.

Memorials are suggested to the Barbershop Endowment Association, or Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital Endowment.

Published on April 07, 2021