Tommy Ray Hadley

Obituary

Tommy Ray Hadley, 71, Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Services will be at 10 a..m. Monday at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stuttgart; burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, Palco. Services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, both at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Published on April 07, 2021