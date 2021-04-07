Tommy Ray Hadley, 71, Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Services will be at 10 a..m. Monday at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stuttgart; burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, Palco. Services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.
Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, both at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Published on April 07, 2021