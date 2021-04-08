Harvey James Pfannenstiel

Obituary

Harvey James Pfannenstiel, 86, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 12, 1934, in Hays to Celestine and Philomena Pfannenstiel. After high school at St. Joseph Military Academy, he went to Maryland to study with the Capuchin brotherhood. Later he moved to Denver and went to mechanics school.

He married Bernadine Sattler on July 31, 1965. He was a Licensed Master Electrician and worked at Florescent Maintenance Company and Front Range Community College. He later was a head of maintenance at St. Mark Catholic Church for many years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served as an Army Infantryman. He was in the 16th infantry regiment that is a part of the 1st Infantry division. He served in Germany and spoke fluent German. His days of enlistment were from June 1958 to August 1960.

He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Westminster, Colorado. He was a member of the Denver Kickers Sport Club, The Knights of Columbus, the Westminster Elks Club, the American Legion, and a German singing group named the Arion Gesangverein.

Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Tina Oestereicher and husband, Mike, Johanna Taddiken and husband, Brian, and Jessica Champion and husband, Ray; two brothers, Norbert and Cliff; five sisters, Esther Wasinger, Lucy Dechant, Rosie Werth, Charlene Werth and Sandy Keil. and six grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon and Sarah Oestereicher, Jacob Taddiken, and Austin and Claire Champion.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lester and Terry; and three sisters, Marie Gabel, Theresa and Agnes Pfannenstiel.

Services will be April 21, 2021, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Westminster; burial will take place at Fort Logan Military Cemetery.

