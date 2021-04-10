Dr. Ann Elizabeth Liston

Obituary

Dr. Ann Elizabeth Liston, 83, formerly of Hays, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Wilson Care and Rehab in Wilson, Kansas.

She was born August 6, 1937, and considered Harlan, Iowa, her hometown.

Ann earned her master’s degree from Michigan State University, was a fan of Spartan football and left her collection of American needlework (one of her areas of specific study) to MSU. Ann received her doctorate from Ohio State University.

She joined the faculty at Fort Hays State University in 1968 where she spent her entire career. She was a professor of history, an advisor, and retired as chair of her department. While at FHSU, Ann served on many committees, including the department scholarship committee, and she sponsored Phi Alpha Theta, a history honor society.

She supported student involvement in the Ellis County Historical Society and served as curator of history at FHSU’s Sternberg Museum of Natural History. Ann also was a member of the Kansas Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. In the community, she was a Hays Public Library board member, an active participant in Friends of the Library, and encouraged library music programs.

Ann was a member of the Hays Medical Center Auxiliary. She also led book discussions, part of the Talk About Literature in Kansas program of the humanities council.

Ann was an avid fan of jazz and other forms of music and, according to the musicians she knew, a great listener. Musicians and teachers Brad Dawson and Luke Johnson from the Hays area showed their appreciation by playing at Ann's birthday celebrations at Wilson Care and Rehab.

Ann’s father, Glen Liston, was a journalist, photographer and newspaper editor. Her mother, Mildred, was highly educated at a time when it was unusual for women. She taught home economics, currently Family and Consumer Science.

Survivors include friends Kate Dutton Coddington of Wamego, Kansas; Elaine Garrison of Kansas City, Missouri; and former students and colleagues at FHSU.

Honorary pallbearers are Richard "Junior" Brown; Dr. David Goodlett; Andrew Warren; Gerald Spaits; Ben Markley; and Clint Ashlock.

Ann’s longtime partner, the late “Frank” (Francis) Windholz, rests in the Gorham, Kansas, cemetery. Ann’s brother Philip, sister Susan, and their parents also preceded Ann in death.

Per her request, Ann has been cremated. While circumstances do not allow for a service now, a musical celebration of Ann’s life is planned for early August.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Humane Society of the High Plains and Friends of the (Hays Public) Library, specified for music programming in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Published on April 10, 2021