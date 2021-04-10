Fred A. Johnson

Obituary

Fred A. Johnson, 95, Lenexa, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

He was born April 15, 1925, in Grainfield to Fred A. Johnson and Veronica (Vedder) Johnson.

He married Marilyn Adler on June 11, 1947, in Hays. He was a farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran during World War II.

Survivors include his wife, Lenexa; his children, Fred A. Johnson, Jr. and wife, Mary, Wichita, and Dr. Casey T. Johnson and wife, Patty, Shawnee; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Johnson; and four sisters, Agnes Johnson, Emma Boyd, Thelma Zerr, and Bessie Goodgion.

Graveside services will be open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday in Grainfield Cemetery with military honors. Following the graveside service, a reception will be open to the public at 2:15 p.m Saturday at St. Joseph Church Annex, Oakley.

Memorials are suggested to St. Agnes Church, Grainfield in care of Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley, KS 67748.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.kennedykosterfh.com

Published on April 10, 2021