James Peter Johnson

Obituary

James Peter Johnson, 85, Utica, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Omaha, Neb., to Edwin and Rose (Cutis) Johnson.

He married Nadra on Oct. 13,1957, in Omaha. In 1958, they moved to Utica and started farming with her dad.

Survivors include his wife, a son, Jeff Johnson and wife, Ramona, Utica; a daughter, Diedra "Dee Dee" McCallum and husband, Mac, Valley Center; three sisters, Mildred Walenz and Carolyn Jones, both of Omaha, and Marilyn Strickland, St. Cloud, Fla.; six grandchildren, J.D. Johnson and wife, Kayla, Jordan Johnson, Joni Johnson, Reid McCallum, Harmon McCallum, and Kirby McCallum and three great grandchildren, Meredith, Alex, and Sloan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Corinne Morris ad Charlotte Wietzki.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church; burial in Utica Cemetery.

Friends can sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Memorials are suggested to Utica United Methodist Church, or donor's choice in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.

Published on April 10, 2021