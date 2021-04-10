Thomas C. “Tom” Kelley

Obituary

Thomas C. “Tom” Kelley, 76, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Aldersgate Village.

He was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Topeka to Donald and Evelyne Kelley. He was a 1966 graduate of Washburn University and Magna Cum Laude from Washburn Law School in 1969.

He practiced law in Western Kansas and Topeka.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Amy; a son, Rob Kelley; two daughters, Jodie Soldan and husband Alan and Jill Kelley and husband, Mike Wilson; a brother, Michael Kelley and daughter, Dana; a sister, Patsy Capuano and family; a granddaughter, Abby Phillips and husband, Zack; and his furry companion, JJ.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society or Phoenix Home Care & Hospice.

Published on April 10, 2021