Wade J. Jeffery

Obituary

Wade J. Jeffery, 62, Hays, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born Aug. 16, 1958, in New London, Wis., Jim L. and Nathella I. (McLaughlin) Jeffery. He was a 1976 graduate of Scott City High School and earned an associate degree in auto mechanics from Goodland Vo-Tech.

He married Shawn Sharkey in Scott City on May 7, 1983, in Scott City, and they celebrated 37 years of marriage. He was an auto mechanic, parts and service manager for Money Chevrolet in Hill City and Western Motor Company in Garden City, they owned and operated JBW Racing, and he was a fiber optic technician for Midwest Contractors.

He was a member of Hays First United Methodist Church and the National Rifle Association.

He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, racing cars and being a pit crew mechanic, hunting, shooting, reloading, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Hays; a son, Brady Jeffery and wife, Veronica, Scott City; a daughter, Meghann Jeffery and fiancé ,Jordan Johnson, Washington; his mother, Scott City; two sisters, Nathella Beth Humberg and husband, Calvin, Ness City and Jimalene Haddon and husband, Randy, Ellinwood; and two grandchildren, Carson Gabel-Jeffery and Bowen Jeffery, both of Scott City.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his grandparents: Roy and Beth Jeffery and Gay and Ilene McLaughlin.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Hays First United Methodist Church.

Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Hays First United Methodist Church or Cancer Council of Ellis County, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Published on April 10, 2021