Esther L. Ruder, 94, Hays, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Gove County Medical Center Long Term Care.

She was born Oct. 24, 1926, in Munjor to Lawrence and Katherine (Doerfler) Rohr.

She married Edwin R. Ruder on Nov. 4, 1946, in Hays and they celebrated 34 years of marriage before he preceded her in death July 7, 1981. She worked at Travenol for 10 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9076 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and word searches, researching family genealogy, and was an avid Kansas City Royals fan. She enjoyed her family, having her grandchildren at her home and sharing her cooking, baking cookies, and embroidering tea towels with them.

Survivors include two sons, Clifford Ruder and wife, Irene, Guam and Harvey Ruder and wife, Roxie, Corpus Christi, Texas; a daughter, Joyce Adams and husband, Rocky, Quinter; two brothers, Floyd Rohr and wife, Margie, Hays and Walter Rohr, Florida; a sister, Ruth Pfeifer, Hays; 13 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Ruder; a daughter, Sharon Nelson; five brothers: Elmer, Bert, Vern, Fr. Vincent, and Leroy Rohr, a sister, Minnie Zimmerman; a grandson, Clayton Ruder; and a great- granddaughter, Alexandra Thimesch.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, both Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a VFW Auxiliary rosary at 7 p.m., both at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Thomas More Prep-Marian Endowment Foundation or The Capuchins for the friars’ retirement care in care of the funeral home.

Published on April 12, 2021