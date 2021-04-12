Louella Barbara (Appelhans) Zerr

Obituary

Louella Barbara (Appelhans) Zerr, 86, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Prairie Senior Living Center, Colby.

She was born June 7, 1934, to Joe and Katherine (Richmeier) Applehans.

She married Steve Zerr on Nov. 3, 1953, in St. Peter. He preceded her in death. She worked at the Long Term Care Facility in Hoxie until her retirement in 2000.

Survivors include a sister, Rosie Heier; a son, Steve Zerr, Jr., Levant; two daughters, Maxine Adams and Karen Adams, both of Colby; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a grandson.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, Hoxie; burial in St. Francis Cabrini Cemetery.

Visitation will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Mickey, Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Prairie Senior Living Center or Grinnell Veterans Auxiliary in care of the funeral home.

