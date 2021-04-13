Freda Faye Redinger

Obituary

Freda Faye Redinger, 85, Phillipsburg, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born July 5, 1935, in Kirwin, to Stanley and Lillian (Kane) Cox.

Survivors include three sons, Don, Kansas City and Bob and Terry, both of Phillipsburg; a daughter, Pamela Imm, Phillipsburg; a sister, Carol Pratt; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at West Cedar Cemetery, north of Agra. Services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to 700 Club or Phillips County Hospital Auxiliary in care of Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com.

Published on April 13, 2021