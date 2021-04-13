Richard Stanley Cross

Obituary

Richard Stanley Cross, 88, Russell, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Anthology of the Plaza in Kansas City, M..

He was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Tonkaw, Okla., to Lewis and Gloria Cross. He went to school in Tonkawa but before he graduated high school he joined the Oklahoma National guard and he was sent to fight in the Korean war, where he served until 1953. Upon returning he graduated high school and later graduated from Pittsburg State University.

He married Anna Hawkins Cross in 1955, in Miami, Okla He opened Hometown Brand Center and Rent to Own which he owned and operated for 25 years.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years; two daughters, Cynthia Messeck, Victoria, and Gloria Homeie, Russell; a brother, Edward Cross, Olathe; five sisters, Geneva Teachman, Collinsville, Okla., Louisa Spiser, Ponca City, Okla., Darlene Ruch, Tulsa, Okla., Nila Branch, Winfield, and Ila Vorasaph, Bangkok, Thailand; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Duane and Gregory Cross.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Russell City Cemetery with military honors by Russell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6240.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner- Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to Russell Pride for the Rotary Splash Pad Fund in care of mortuary.

Published on April 13, 2021