Rita A. Schmeidler, 93, Hays, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Rooks County Health Center.

She was born Feb. 10, 1928, in Severin to August and Anna (Miller) Schmeidler. She was a 1946 graduate of Girls Catholic High School.

She worked at the old St. Anthony Hospital, Travenol, and was a caregiver to others.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing and patching clothes, and baking desserts, especially angel food cakes and blackberry pies. She was a prayer warrior, had great faith in God, and was a faithful adorer at the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel.

Survivors include a brother, Norman Schmeidler, Hays; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Pancratius, Jerome, Leo, and Edward; and four sisters, Severina Lang, Margaret Bittel, Frances Schmeidler, and Alice Honas.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Severin Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A vigil/rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Severin Cemetery or Masses in care of the funeral home.

Published on April 13, 2021