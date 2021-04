Donna K. Maska

Obituary

Donna K. Maska, 81, Hays, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

Private family services will take place; a private family burial will be in Mount Allen Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd Hays, KS 67601.

A complete obituary will follow.

Published on April 14, 2021