Freda Lynn (Peck) Parcel

Obituary

Freda Lynn (Peck) Parcel, 94, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

She was born July 28, 1926, near Greensburg, to Ellis Raymond and Nettie Irene (Shuck) Peck. She attended Greensburg public schools and graduated from Kansas State University.

She married Clair Kern Parcel on Feb. 27, 1949 and moved to Coldwater. He preceded her in death.

She enjoyed children, gardening, and reading. She volunteered countless hours with Sunny Valley 4-H and Comanche County Extension Homemakers Units, Arrowhead West and P.E.O.

She was a member of Coldwater First Presbyterian Church, serving as Sunday School teacher, Guild member, Elder and Deacon. She volunteered at Coldwater Jr High as a Special Ed Aide. A church home was very important to her. She moved to Hays, she transferred her church membership to Hays First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include a son, Dan Parcel and partner, Chris Edmunds, Manhattan; four daughters, Christine Wenger and husband, Kirby, Manhattan, Dana and husband, Ron Keller, Hays, Pennie and husband, Gary Clevenger, Wichita Falls, Texas and Kathy and husband ,Fred Bloom, Liberal; a sister, Neva Chastain; and two sisters-in-law, Florence Peck and Mona Peck six grandchildren, Heather Keller and husband, Troy, Hays; Mark Keller and wife Tori, Castle Rock, Colo., Amanda Martinez and husband, Anthony, Jacksboro, Texas,Travis Clevenger and wife, Shelby, Coleman Texas; Raygan Caballero and husband, Alfonso, Gilbert, Ariz., and Wil Bloom, Liberal; and six great-grandchildren, Addison Shirk, Kaden, Kambri, Khloe, and Kruz Caballero, and Ada Martinez.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Ruth Scott, Nina Poplinger, Robert (Bob) Peck and Merlin Peck.

Services are pending.

Memorials are suggested to Comanche County 4-H, Chief Theatre, Coldwater, Hays Good Samaritan Center, or charity of your choice.

Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 14, 2021