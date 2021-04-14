Mary Jane Bender

Obituary

Mary Jane Bender, 65, Russell, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Russell Regional Hospital.

She was born Dec. 25, 1955, in Gorham to Herbert and Lydia (Dreiling) Hammersmith. She was a graduate of Gorham High School.

She married Jerry Suchy. She later married Dwayne Bender on July 5, 1991, in Gorham. She was the office manager for Rapid Cash in Russell for 20 years.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; three sons, Jerry Suchy and Jason Suchy, both of Russell, and Jamie Suchy, Tonganoxie; a brother, Gary Hammersmith, Hays; and eight grandchildren.

Cremation has been selected by the family. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. April 20, 2021, in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Gorham.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 19, 2021, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to Russell Wrestling Club in care of the mortuary.

