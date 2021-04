Donna Kay Maska

Obituary

Donna Kay Maska, 81, Hays, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Larned to Eual E. and Donna Mary (Wonsettler) Douglas. She grew up in Larned, and was a 1956 graduate of Larned High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Fort Hays State University.

She married James A. Maska on Feb. 1, 1958, in Hays. He preceded her in death Aug. 18, 1994. She was a middle school teacher for over 25 years for Hays U.S.D. 489.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles, spending time outdoors gardening, and treasured time with family and friends.

Survivors include a son, Kirk Maska and wife, Lynn, Hays; four daughters, Deb Watts and husband, Mark, Hays, Lisa Winner and husband, Mark, Phoenix, Jill Kolbeck and husband, Kurt, Eastborough and Suzie Burkhart and husband, Tom, Mulvane; three brothers, Larry Douglas and wife, Sue, Antelope, Calif., Denny Douglas and wife, Kathy, Wamego, Steve Douglas, McAlester, Okla.; 11 grandchildren, Marcus Watts; Kylee Bombardier (Bryant); Brandon Maska (Megan); Brady Maska (Courtney); Nolan Enslinger (Alison); Sarah Mallery (Mike); Taylor Kolbeck and Tom Drake; Casey Kolbeck (Paige); Kennedy Kolbeck; Zach Burkhart and Amanda Haberman; Aubree Smith (Nolan); and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Nicole Watts Robben; and a great- grandson, Landry Robben.

Private family services and burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Memorials are suggested to The Hays USD 489 Foundation in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601.

Published on April 15, 2021