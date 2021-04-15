Kenneth Eugene Gatlin

Obituary

Kenneth Eugene Gatlin, 68, Pratt, formerly of Colby, died Monday, April 12, 2021.

He was born June 23, 1952, to Calvin and Joyce (Lauritsen) Gatlin He was a 1970 graduate of Colby High School and a 1972 graduate of Colby Community College with an associate of arts degree in pre-engineering.

After working at John Deere for 40 years, he trained as an Emergency Medical Technician and then became the Director of EMS Services in Thomas County. He also maintained and drove the ambulance.

Survivors include his siblings, Wilma Lauber and husband, Mike, Hill City, Rita Crews and husband, Pau, Neosho, Mo., David Gatlin and wife, Oleva, Shell Knob, Mo., Dorothy Macy and wife, Kenton, Charleston, Ill., Diana Weatherford and husband, Kim, Flower Mound, Texas Duane Gatlin and wife, Christina, Tomball, Texas and Terry Gatlin and wife, Michelle, Pratt; 16 nieces and nephews (and their spouses), Amber Morris (Philip), McKinzie Newman (Joe), Matthew Crews, Maria Crews, Nathan Macy, Aaron Macy, Stacia Macy, Emma Weatherford, Abby Weatherford, Jonathan Gatlin, Andrew Gatlin, Sarah Gatlin, Elijah Gatlin, Samuel Gatlin, Gabby Gatlin, and Luke Gatlin; and seven great nieces and nephews: Ethen, Shaelyn, Tyler, Bryden, Payton, Anna, and Paul.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, Colby; following the service, those wanting to attend the burial in Lone Star Cemetery may join a caravan that will form at the church.

Family will receive guests from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Colby First Presbyterian Church or Western Plains Arts Association in care of Baalmann Mortuary.

Published on April 15, 2021