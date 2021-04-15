Marvin Edward Kisner

Obituary

Marvin Edward Kisner, 88, Pfeifer, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Pfeifer to Stephen and Anna Marie (Dome) Kisner Sr. He grew up in Pfeifer attended Pfeifer Grade School and was a graduate of Schoenchen High School.

He was a farmer and raised Charolais cattle. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean conflict.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays, a former member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer, and a life time member of the Victoria Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 1751.

He enjoyed his nephews, nieces and family.

Survivors include a brother, Steve Kisner and wife, Jane, Hays; three sisters, Lucille Huser-Knoll, Hays, Florine Kisner, Pfeifer, and Marlene -Lang-Sarver and husband, Larry, Natoma; and several nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lloyd Kisner and wife, Maxilene; and two infant brothers, Floyd Kisner and Marion Kisner.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer; burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pfeifer, Kansas with military honor by the Victoria V.F.W. Post No. 1751. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions Masks will be required at the visitation and services.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

A vigil will be at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a V.F.W. rosary at 6:30 p.m., both at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Charities INC., in care of the mortuary

Published on April 15, 2021