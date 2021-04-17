Mary E. (Strecker) Anderson

Obituary

Mary E. (Strecker) Anderson, 84, died Friday, March 26, 2021.

She was born Dec 31, 1936, south of Paradise to Ernest and Eva (Weller) Strecker. She was a 1954 graduate of Paradise High School, and graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1985 with a degree in accounting.

She married Jay Anderson. She raised her family in Oberlin, working as a bookkeeper, taking community college classes when possible and staying busy with community groups, including Eastern Star and 4-H. She created beautiful art, had tremendous skills as a seamstress and cooked gourmet meals. In the ‘70’s, she became a broker for EF Hutton. She began a women’s investment club to teach women about stocks and how to invest. She served on the school board for USD 294 in Oberlin for 12 years with four of those years as president. She later purchased an accounting and tax practice in Osborne. She was the second woman in Kansas to have her own freestanding Certified Public Accountant firm. Her knowledge of finance, investment, business and personal affairs was widely sought. In 2018, she sold the bulk of her CPA firm and moved back to Hays to run a small office.

She was active in the Osborne community and surrounding areas for many years. She was in Osborne Rotary and served as president, volunteered for the annual Paradise Hunters Feed, and was involved in other community activities. She served as Treasurer of the Smoky Hills Public Television Board for over 30 years.

She enjoyed working with the Hays Arts Council, attending diverse artistic and performance events as well. She was an excellent bridge player. She traveled widely, including backpacking through Europe, visiting her daughter in New Zealand; traveling across Eastern Canada by train; and completing the journey by train across the western half. She was a committed fan of K-State athletics, especially football and enjoyed her grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Jill Reichert and husband, Wilbur, Oberlin, Amy Anderson and Mark Webster, Oklahoma City and Jane Anderson; her grandsons, Grant Reichert, Wenatchee, Wash., Gannon and Mary Reichert, and Gage and Cole Reichert, all of Oberlin; and four great-grandsons, Conner, Creo, Dean and Owen Reichert.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gatlin Reichert; her parents; and a brother, Al Strecker.

A celebration of life will be later this summer in Paradise.

Memorials are suggested to Paradise United Methodist Church or Osborne UMC in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine. Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or e-mailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on April 17, 2021