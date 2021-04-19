Alvin Mader

Obituary

Alvin Mader, 94, Quinter, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home in rural Sheridan County.

He was born July 30, 1926, in rural Sheridan County to Martin and Mary (Basgall) Mader. He attended Riverside School where he completed the 8th grade.

He married Esther Kinderknecht on April 24, 1950, and celebrated 69 years of marriage before she preceded him in death. He was a farmer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Survivors include four sons, Rodger Mader, Hoxie, Kirby Mader and Greg Mader, both of Quinter, Dennis Mader, Collyet; two daughters, Deb Balluch, WaKeeney and Janice Porter, Derby; two sisters ,Lillian McDermitty, Denver, and Esther Befort, Broomfield, Colo.; 24 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Collyer; burial in church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter.

A vigil service to follow.

Memorials are suggested to Masses or St. Michael Cemetery Fund in care of the funeral home.

Published on April 19, 2021