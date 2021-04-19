Orva June Sanchez

Obituary

Orva June Sanchez, age 90, surrounded by her family, died on April 17, 2021, at Rooks County Health Center, Plainville, Kansas.

She was born at the Adventist Sanitarium in what is now St. Helena, California on June 10, 1930, to Roy Cole and Bessie Wilson, and was the youngest of three children. After graduating from Ozark Academy she attended Union College where she graduated with a degree in Music Education.

June met Paul Sanchez at Union College and they were married in 1958. June was a substitute teacher and music teacher for many years in the USA, Costa Rica, and Brazil. She also held various administrative positions throughout the Seventh-Day Adventist organization in the US and Chile.

Over the course of her life, June contributed thousands of selfless hours providing all forms of music to uplift the lives of others in worship and life events, always believing in the inherent worth and goodness of everyone she came into contact with through her ministry of music. One of her greatest investments in life was in people. She loved making new friends and always had a listening ear across all generations.

June Sanchez is survived by her husband Paul Sanchez; three sons Ralph of Thompsonville, Illinois; Dan, his wife Karen, of Plainville; Scott, and his husband Robert Haverkamp, of Gloucester, Massachusetts; and three grandchildren, Emily, her husband David Gammie, of Streator, Illinois; Makayla, of Plainville, Kansas; and Nathaniel, of Plainville, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bessie Cole, and her brothers, Kenneth and Samuel “Gene.”

A Family Celebration of Life will be held at Hays Living Waters Prayer Chapel, 2005 General Custer Road, Hays, Kansas on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 5:30 pm. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to Ozark Adventist Academy in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home 320 SW 2nd Street, Plainville, KS 67663.

Published on April 19, 2021