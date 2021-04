Ralph W. Bohl

Obituary

Ralph W. Bohl, 98, Phillipsburg, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg.

Cremation was planned. A private graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg. Services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg,

Published on April 20, 2021