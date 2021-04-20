Roma Lee Irby

Obituary

Roma Lee Irby, 93, Bogue, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Graham County Hospital, Hill City.

She was born June 21, 1927, in Niles to Carroll Earl and Blanche Olive (Lee) Kennedy.

She married Don E. Irby on July 6, 1952. He preceded her in death May 9, 1967.

Survivors include a son, Dan Irby, Bogue; three daughters, Patty Thurlow, Bogue, Jackie Johnston, Champlain, Minn., and Cindy Savell, Midlothan, Texas; two sisters, Ruth Norsworthy, Raleigh, N.C., and Ora Mae Irby, Bogue; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Lee Irby.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Bogue United Methodist Church; burial in Wildhorse Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.stinemetzfh.com

