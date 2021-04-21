Bernita Ann Walters

Obituary

Bernita Ann Walters, 87, Catharine, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born March 11, 1934, in Victoria to Edmund and Eva (Weigel) Schuetz.

She married Alfred J. “Fritz” Walters on July 13, 1955, in Catharine, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Nov. 2, 2011. She was a cook at Catharine Elementary School for over 30 years.

She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, Hays Daughters of Isabella Circle No. 54, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9076 Auxiliary, and the St. Catherine Christian Mothers Altar Society.

She enjoyed reading, watching KU basketball, completing word searches, and using her iPad. She made homemade noodles, enjoyed cooking, yearly Christmas baking with her grandchildren, and teaching them how to bake traditional German desserts.

Survivors include two sons, Mike Walters and wife, Barb, Colby and John Walters, Hays; three daughters, Donna Almond, Amarillo, Texas, Judy Wedermyer and husband, Mel, Lawrence, and Rebecca Pfannenstiel, Hays; three half-sisters, Lois Ludwick and husband, Craig, Stilwell, Glenda Schuetz, and Ruth Hoffman husband, Dave, all of Hays; seven grandchildren, Stacey, Julie, Todd, Dustin, Jace, Elizabeth, and Nichole; seven step-grandchildren, Brandon , Travis, Kelsi, Nikki, Stephanie, Eric, and Amanda; 12 great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Ashlyn, Aidan, Braden, Briley, Dallas, Preston, Macie, Mila, Marlow, Elliott, and Finley; and 10 step- great-grandchildren, Ava, Kinley, Kadence, Chevelle, Braxton, Madison, Hailey, JaJuan, Becket, and Camdyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepmother, Germaine Schuetz; a brother, James Schuetz; a son-in-law, Jerry Almond; and a step-great-grandson, Brock Reynolds.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Catherine Catholic Church; burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A VFW Auxiliary rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Daughters of Isabella rosary at 6 p.m.. and a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Cancer Council of Ellis County or St. Catherine Catholic Church, in car of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Published on April 21, 2021