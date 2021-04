Elmer L. Lundstedt

Obituary

Elmer L. Lundstedt, 85, Ellis, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, Ellis; burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis.

Visitation will be from 5 tom 7 p.m. Friday at Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637.

A complete obituary will follow.

Published on April 21, 2021