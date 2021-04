Jeremy David Seib

Obituary

Jeremy David Seib, 43, Hays, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Cemetery, Munjor; a reception will follow at the Hays VFW.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

A complete obituary will follow.

Published on April 21, 2021