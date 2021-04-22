Elmer L. Lundstedt

Elmer L. Lundstedt, 85, Ellis, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Aug.18, 1935, in Jamestown to Leeman and Ethel (Bailey) Lundstedt.

He married Deanne Sue Dillon in Aug. of 1959, in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was a newspaper printer and worked for the News Chronicle in Scott City for over 40 years. He delivered newspapers for 20 plus years in Ellis for the Hays Daily News.

He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals fan, and was very active in supporting and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family. He cherished his time serving and assisting the Kansas School for the Deaf and the Deaf Community Culture.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Rita Phillippi and husband, Randy, Lawrence and Tracy Kinderdnecht and husband, Melvin, Ellis; a sister, Ellen Nickel, Scott City; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents;a brother, Clifford Lundstedt; and a sister, Esther Miller.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, Ellis; burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637.

Memorials are suggested to Deaf Community Culture and or Christ Lutheran Church, in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

