Edwin L. “Mike” Dorzweiler, 77, of North Platte, NE went home to his heavenly maker on April 8, 2021.

He passed unexpectedly after a short courageous battle with a rare, nocardiosis, very severe pneumonia.

He was born in Sharon Springs, KS on September 11, 1943 to Edwin and Zella (Huffman) Dorzweiler. He graduated from Ellis, KS high school in 1962. Mike served 6 years in the Army from 1962-1968. After his honorable discharge he moved to North Platte. He worked in the trucking business his entire career and had the absolute best work ethics, never missing a day of work and finally retiring at the age of 69.

Mike was the eternal optimist and a happy go lucky guy that just wanted to have a fun day. It was just his nature to greet everyone with a kind smile. He never spoke a harsh word about anyone.

His huge passion in life was for the love, respect and honor he had for the game of golf. While in school, he helped organize the first boy’s high school golf team. From there it was 64 years of local, area and state golf tournaments, winning a number of them. At age 50, at Starr Pass golf course in Tucson, AZ, he competed to qualify for the Sr. PGA Golf Tour. When at home, he would leave about every morning talkin’ smilin’ whistlin’ and drive off in his beloved mustang. Golf course bound. Diet Pepsi in hand. Fairways, Greens and Birdies Forever.

WACKER/Mike. Who is that guy? He was driving a convertible MG sports car, top down, and his golf clubs tied to the trunk. It was 1983. Some things you just can’t forget. On tournament day he wore knickers with knee high socks. You don’t usually dress like that if you can’t play golf. And boy he could play the game. Long hitter, bending the ball both ways and an absolute wizard around and on the greens. He would be the high seller in the Calcutta most always. His easy smile, gentle laugh and infectious joy made people want to be around him. Many wanted to play the game with that guy. But how? Guys that good don’t play with just anyone. Wacker was different. He would play with everybody. He loved the game more than anyone. And he loved the people just as much. He wanted and needed both. And we needed him. Always a character he was the king of corny Dad jokes long before they were cool. So, what do you say about a guy who’s joy for the day and bright spirit will haunt us for the rest of time? Maybe Thank You Lord. Thank You for the gift of this guy. -Jeff Baldridge

He is survived by his loving wife, Karla of 30 years; son, Michael; sisters, Mary Grayham of Tucson, AZ and Judy (Larry) Stricker of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, David, Tim and Nicole; 11 nieces and nephews, Sandy, Wanda, Raelene. Diane, Carla, Vicki. Annette, Kathy, John. Kim and Kelly; and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jeannie, Adeline and Irene.

Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Private family services. Carpenter

Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

Published on April 24, 2021