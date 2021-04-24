Terry “Tyrrell” J. Favre

Obituary

Terry “Tyrrell” J. Favre, 77, Greenwood, Ark., formerly of Hill City, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from lung cancer at his home.

He was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Bay St. Louis, Miss., to Edward and Eunice (Neilson) Favre. He attended Bay High School.

He operated Favre Gun Sales in Hill City prior to retiring in February 2020 and relocated to Arkansas. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Lee (Leona Voss), of 49 years; two sons,Terry Moran, Greenwood and Jason, Palm Springs, Calif.; two daughters, Stephanie Favre, Omaha, Neb., and Donna Stange, Underwood, Iowa; a sister, Linda Favre; a brother, Gerald Favre, Bay St. Louis, Miss.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Memorials are suggested to the Whitfield Cemetery on Bow Creek, Graham County in care of the funeral home.

Published on April 24, 2021