Edna Isabella (Deines) Mai

Obituary

Edna Isabella (Deines) Mai, 99, Russell, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Homestead Assisted Living, Russell.

She was born Nov. 21, 1921, to Ferdinand and Amalia “Mollie” (Mai) Deines. She attended country schools, achieved her GED and had college credits in accounting.

She Edward Mai on Feb. 16, 1941, in Russell. He preceded her in death Feb. 6, 1984. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include a son, Gerald Mai. Russell; two daughters, Linda Dunekack, Pittsburg and Marilyn Haffner, Shattuck, Okla.; a sister, Rosetta King, Tulsa, Okla.; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Mai; and an infant grandson.

A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. April 27, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church; burial in Russell City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or Homestead Assisted Living in care of Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Published on April 26, 2021