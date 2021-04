Karen Weber

Obituary

Karen Weber, 82, Victoria, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671.

A complete obituary will follow.

Published on April 26, 2021