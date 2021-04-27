Dorothy Mae (Stefan) Geschwentner

Obituary

Dorothy Mae (Stefan) Geschwentner, 76, Quinter, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Salina Regional Health Center.

She was born June 25, 1944, in Hoxie to Michael and Isabel (Scheck) Stefan. She was a graduate of Trego Community High School.

She married Joseph Geschwentner on Feb. 10, 1964, in WaKeeney and were married for 55 years until he preceded her in death in January of 2020. She worked in housekeeping at Gove County Medical Center for over 23 years.

Survivors include a son, Dale Geschwentner, Hoxie; a daughter, Kathy Flora, Baldwin City; three brothers, Delbert Stefan, Cimmaron, Darrell Stefan, WaKeeney, and Duane Stefan, Hays; two sisters, Delinda Collmann, Hutchinson and Donna Stefan, WaKeeney; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park,; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a rosary, both at the funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Masses or Gove County Medical Center in care of the funeral home.

