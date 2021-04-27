Henrietta Karlin

Obituary

Henrietta Karlin, 104, Hays, died Monday, April 26, 2021 at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary rosary will be at 6 p.m., followed by a vigil at 6:30 p.m., both at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.

