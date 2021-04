Jacklyn Ray Edgell

Obituary

Jacklyn Ray Edgell, Penokee, infant daughter of Jacob A. Edgell and Amanda Kessler, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home.

She was born Feb. 3, 2021, in Quinter.

Survivors include her parents, Quinter; a brother, Maverick M. Edgell, Penokee; a sister, Charlotte H. Edgell, Penokee; and her grandparents, Susan Fountain, Hill City, James A, Edgell, Penokee and Stephanie David, Lenora.

Services were held April 24, 2021, at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Published on April 27, 2021