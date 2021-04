Jeffrey "Jeff" Lawrence Brock

Obituary

Jeffrey "Jeff" Lawrence Brock, 59, Schoenchen, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Schoenchen.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637; burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis.

A complete obituary will follow.

Published on April 27, 2021