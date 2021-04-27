Karen Weber

Obituary

Karen Weber, 82, Victoria, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 5, 1939, in Holyoke, Colo., to Daniel F. and Katherine Amanda (Eagon) Ellis.

She married Herman V. “Verlee” Weber on May 7, 1960, in Ellis, Kansas. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2005. She was a homemaker and was a sales clerk at Brungardt’s IGA Store in Victoria for over 20 years. She later worked at Kenny Brungardt’s Liquor Store and Frank Brungardt’s Liquor Stone, both in Victoria.

She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, bingo, flower gardening, horses, and her dogs.

Survivors include two sons, Jeff Weber and Judy Link, Plainville, David Weber, of the home; a daughter, Melinda Rogers, Victoria; a sister, Donna Mickelson-Dreiling, Ellis; three grandchildren, Christopher Rogers, Danielle Rogers and Ryan Becker; and Megan Rogers; a grandchild, Braylon Becker; and a step-grandchild, Reece Becker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Don Ellis and Robert Ellis; two half-brothers, Francis Ellis and Bill Ellis; and a half-sister, Fern Josh.

Graveside services will be at 1 p. m. Thursday in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671.

Memorials are suggested to St. Fidelis Cemetery Fund, or Humane Society of the High Plains, in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

Published on April 27, 2021