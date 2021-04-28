Elmer John “E.J.” Richmeier

Obituary

Elmer John “E.J.” Richmeier, 88, Shell Knob, Mo., died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 12, 1933, in Salina to Fred and Philomena (Rome) Richmeier. He was a graduate of Joseph Military Academy, Hays, and graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture.

He married Mary Jean Aich on April 15, 1952, in Hays. He was a district conservationist employed by the USDA Soil Conservation Service.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Holy Family Men’s Club. In 1958, he joined the Knights of Columbus earning the 4th Degree, also served as Past Grand Knight and Past District Deputy. He was a member of the Lions Club.

He was a story teller and had an amazing sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Glenn Richmeier and wife, Jennifer, Brooksville, Fla.; two daughters, Lisa Bascue and husband, Brad, Manhattan and Brenda Spain and husband, Danny, Aurora, Mo.; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Fred Joseph and Gary; a daughter, Janice; two brothers, Cleo and Vernon; a sister, Helen; and two grandchildren, Christopher Glenn Richmeier and John Michael Rose.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Shell Knob.

A rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fohn Funeral Home, Shell Knob.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.fohnfuneralhome.com.

Published on April 28, 2021