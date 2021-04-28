Henrietta Karlin

Obituary

Henrietta Karlin, 104, Hays, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born June 30, 1916, in Catharine to Pauline (Doerfler) and William R. Staab, Sr.

She married Fidelis Karlin. He preceded her in death October 2, 1967. She was a homemaker and worked in the kitchen at St. Joseph Military Academy.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9076 Auxiliary. She served others by volunteering with numerous church ministries, the St. Anthony Hospital Auxiliary, Goodwill, and founding the Hays Good Samaritan Auxiliary.

She enjoyed growing flowers and maintaining her red roses, traveling with her family and groups, boating at Cedar Bluff and Milford Lakes, cooking, and her grandchildren’s visits.

Survivors include three sons, Norman Karlin and wife, Marilyn, Salina, Robert Karlin and wife, Paulette, Cape Coral, Fla., and Bernard Karlin and wife, Jan, Great Bend; a son-in-law, Norman Giebler, Hays; a brother, Gerald Staab and wife, June, Longmont, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Elaine Giebler; two brothers, William Staab, Jr. and Edward Staab; and two sisters, Laura Rome and Thelma Karlin.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a vigil at 6:30 p.m., both at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hays Good Samaritan Society, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Published on April 28, 2021