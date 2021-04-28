Sandra Aust

Obituary

Sandra Aust,, 82, Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, April 27, 202,1 at Hays Medical Center.

She was born April 29, 1938, in Emporia to B.J. and Eva Lucille (DeYoung) Leazure.

Survivors include two sons, Scot, Norton and Jary, Linn; and a sister, Dee Ann Meall, Minneapolis, Kan.

Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel. Services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Friends may sign the book at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to Phillipsburg Elementary School teacher’s fund in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com.

Published on April 28, 2021