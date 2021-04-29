Jeffrey “Jeff” Lawrence Brock

Obituary

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lawrence Brock, 59, Schoenchen, died Sunday, April 25, 2021. in Schoenchen.

He was born Dec. 24, 1961, in Dalhart, Texas, to Jackie Eugene and Karen Loraine (Young) Brock.

He retired from working for HD Oil Well Drilling as a tool pusher. He was accomplished in all aspects of oil drilling.

He enjoyed his family, and his dog, Lucky.

Survivors include three brothers, Jack Brock, and Steven Brock, both of Amarillo, Texas and Greg Brock, Oklahoma; and three sisters, Debra Brock Bateman, Leavenworth, Shirley Brock, Dalhart, Texas and Jessica Ramos, Dayton, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Michael.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637; burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com