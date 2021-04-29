Judith “Judi” Charbonneau

Obituary

Judith “Judi” Charbonneau, 70, formerly of Hays, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Mont.

She was born August 22, 1950, in Hays to Teresa Bernice (Thyfault) and Jerome Valentine Benoit. She was a 1968 graduate of Palco High School and a valedictorian of her class.

She married James A. “Jim” Charbonneau on May 6, 1989, in Damar, and they celebrated 28 years of marriage before he preceded her in death March 15, 2018.

While in Hays, she was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church.

She enjoyed riding horses, going to church, spending time with people, and having visitors at her home. She liked to keep her mind sharp by listening to audio books and writing was a huge part of her life as it was a beautiful means of communication for her.

Survivors include a son. Carey Wise, Olathe; a daughter, Lanell Bailey and husband, Steve, Great Falls, Mont.; a brother, Steve Benoit and wife, Sherri, Blaire, Neb.; three sisters, Marilyn Skolaut and husband, Marvin, Olmitz, Lydia Neu and husband, Bob, Lawrence, and Thelma Berland and husband, Tim, Damar; a sister-in-law, Mary Benoit, Damar; three grandchildren, Daylon Ingalls and husband, Andrew, Logan Hertel, and Cole Wise; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Adalynn, and Silas Ingalls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John Benoit.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Damar; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Damar.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays KS, 67601 and from 9 a.m. until of service Tuesday at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Cemetery, Damar.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com