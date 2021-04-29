Virginia Lee (Hoepker) Lindquist

Obituary

Virginia Lee (Hoepker) Lindquist died Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 at the Brookdale Tallgrass in Wichita, Kansas. She was born September 10, 1929 in Chanute, Kansas to Arthur and Florence (Gaudern) Hoepker of Humboldt, Kansas.

Virginia grew up in Humboldt, Kansas and graduated from Thomas Edison High School in San Antonio, Texas. She attended Neosho County Junior College in Chanute, Kansas. On September 26, 1948 she was united in marriage with Ralph B. Lindquist at Humboldt, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2000.

Ralph and Virginia met while working at Self Service Grocery in Chanute, and while living in Chanute they were blessed with two daughters. They purchased Self Service Grocery in Yates Center and welcomed a third daughter. They spent most of their lives working together as owners and operators of Self Service Grocery in Yates Center until their retirement. Following retirement Virginia and Ralph traveled extensively, something they both thoroughly enjoyed.

Following Ralph’s death she relocated to Newton, Kansas until moving to Brookdale.

Virginia loved flowers, and especially loved watching her daughter Cindy’s flower garden fill with color each year.

Virginia was active in PEO and BPW (Business Professional Women) in Yates Center for many years. She served on the USD 366 Board of Education. Virginia and Ralph were both involved with the Yates Center Saddle Club for many years. They were members of the Yates Center Presbyterian Church and active in the Mariners for many years.

Virginia loved her daughters and was a very active mother, attending all her daughters’ activities from school, to sports to showing and training horses, as a chauffeur and cheerleader for them.

Once she had grandchildren she loved every minute spent watching them grow up.

Survivors include, daughters: Cindy Lindquist, Valley Center, Kansas; Patricia and husband Doug Howard of Wathena, Kansas and Kathleen and husband Mark Fabrizius of Ogallah, Kansas; grandchildren: Nick Howard and wife Molly, Pike Road, Alabama; Alex Howard and wife, Maygan of Shawnee, Kansas_; Savannah Butler and husband Gordon, Edmond, Oklahoma and Sierra Lampe and husband, Cory, Ogallah, Kansas; Great grandchildren: Zach Howard and a second Baby Howard is expected this summer, Montgomery, Alabama; Harper and Hale Howard, Shawnee, Kansas; Eli, Nora, Ella and Beckett Butler, Edmond, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, Betty Roets and Donna Paul.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 P.M. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute, Kansas.

The casket will remain closed but family and friends may pay respects to Mrs. Lindquist and sign the register book from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday at Campbell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188 Yates Center, KS 66783.