William “Bill” Edwards

Obituary

William “Bill” Edwards, 69, Logan, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. April 30, 2021, at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Phillipsburg; burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan.

Services will be streamed on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.