Edith A. (Sula) Murphy

Obituary

Edith A. (Sula) Murphy, 95, died Monday, April 26, 202,1 at the Valley View Hospital, Glenwood Springs, Colo.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.