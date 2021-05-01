James R. “Rod” Jacobs

James R. “Rod” Jacobs, 64, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 7, 1956, in Wichita to Pete and Della Jacobs. He was a 1974 graduate of West High.

He married Vickie Vargas on Aug. 31, 2002. He was a pilot for over 30 years, several of those years were in Hays, flying for Life Watch and the last 15 years as a private pilot for Mike Steven Auto Group.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, John Jacobs, Dallas and Michael Heater, Jr., South Haven; a brother, Mike Jacobs and wife, Janie, Wichita; a sister, Vicki and husband, Tom, Wichita; a daughter-in-law, Rheann Heater; four grandchildren (gb’s), Addison, Brody, Carlee, and Della Mae Heater; and his cousin, Ernie Jacobs and wife, Denise.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cathy Wiggins; and a brother, Timothy “Scott” Jacobs.

A celebration of life will be at 11:05 a.m. May 7, 2021, at the Community Church, Haven; a private graveside service will take place at a later date.