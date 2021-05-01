Martha Joan Keller

Obituary

Martha Joan Keller, 86, WaKeeney, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

She was born Jan.16, 1935, in Humboldt to Warren and Mabel Campbell. She graduated from Humboldt High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Fort Hays State University.

She married Roy David Keller on Dec. 6, 1950, in Humboldt. They were married for 68 years. He preceded her in death. She taught business education courses at Quinter High School for three years and Hays High School for 23 years.

Survivors include two sons, Jim and John; a daughter, Roanne; a brother, Paul Keller; two sisters, Evelyn Keller and Sharon Eshleman; her grandchildren; and her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl; and a granddaughter.

Services were held May 1, 2021, at First United Methodist Church; private burial in Veterans Cemetery, WaKeeney.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, WaKeeney in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.schmittfuneral.com.