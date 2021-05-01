Pauline Miller

Obituary

Pauline Miller, 89, Hays, died Friday, April 30, 2021 at Via Christi Village.

She was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Munjor, to Paul and Ida (Befort) Leiker. She was a 1948 graduate of Schoenchen High School.

She married Patrick J. Miller on Oct. 24, 1959, in Munjor, and they celebrated 31 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Jan. 18, 1991. She was a farmwife and homemaker. For many years she volunteered at the ARC Thrift Shop.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Hays Daughters of Isabella Circle #254.

She was an avid Kansas City Royals fan, enjoyed crocheting and her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Patrick Miller, Jr. and wife, Lea, Hays; a daughter, Paulette Seib and husband, Frank, Munjor; five grandchildren, Jill Seib-Schaub and husband, Ryan, Kansas City, Mo., Becky Cable and husband, Tim, Chapman, Emily Miller and fiancé, Wade Woydziak, Hays, Jason Seib, Overland Park, and Timothy Miller, Hays; four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Tucker, Peter, and Addison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gilbert Leiker and wife, Gloria and Norbert Leiker and wife, Betty; five sisters, Virginia Schmidt and husband, Bill, Alexia Robben and husband, Elmer, Mary Frank and husband, Eddie, Agedia Haselhorst and husband, Walter, Tillie Windholz and husband, Tom; and an infant brother and sister, Justin Leiker and Irene Leiker.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church; burial in St. Severin Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a vigil at 6:30 p.m., both at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Severin Cemetery or to St. John Chapel at Via Christi Village.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com