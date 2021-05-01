Roberta Jean Newcomer

Obituary

Roberta Jean Newcomer, 85, WaKeeney, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital.

She was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Hays to Brighton and Ruth (Adkinson) Arnold. She attended Fort Hays State University.

She married Dale Newcomer on Aug. 8, 1954, in WaKeeney and they were married for 66 years. They owned the Newcomer Furniture store along with their son, Rex for the past 30 years.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, Rex Newcomer, WaKeeney and Jay Newcomer, Crystal River, Fla; a sister, Joann "Jody" Bender; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at WaKeeney Church of God.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to WaKeeney Church of God or Big Creek Golf Course in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.schmittfuneral.com